13,005 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 78.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 99.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.