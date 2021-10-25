$134.08 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $134.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.15 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $556.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $576.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRLD stock opened at $204.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $209.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.