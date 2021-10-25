14,339 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -341.43 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $290.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,067 shares of company stock worth $73,853,753 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.