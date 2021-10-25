14,400 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

