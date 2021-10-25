15,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Odey Holdings Ltd

Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

