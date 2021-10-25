15,699 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $176.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $178.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

