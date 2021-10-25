$159.61 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $159.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $675.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.71 million to $689.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $770.46 million, with estimates ranging from $724.22 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $220.41. 165,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

