17,223 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $46,972,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.69 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.