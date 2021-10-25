19,980 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart stock opened at $342.56 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

