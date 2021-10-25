19,980 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart stock opened at $342.56 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.
In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
