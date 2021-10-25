1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Shares of FCCY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,838. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

