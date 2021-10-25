$2.05 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. CDW reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CDW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

