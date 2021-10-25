225,342 Shares in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.88% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.41. 25,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,704. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

