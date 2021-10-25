$23.73 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $23.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $194.10 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

