2,400,000 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,608,000. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.35% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 573,779 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,608,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.