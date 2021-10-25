25,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Purchased by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $372,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of GXII opened at $9.75 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.