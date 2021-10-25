$269.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report sales of $269.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.39 million and the lowest is $222.30 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,696. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,941,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

