$288.39 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post $288.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $292.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

