3,085 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

