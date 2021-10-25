32,000 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Odey Holdings Ltd

Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. CNH Industrial comprises about 4.6% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 625,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 649.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 235.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 111,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,137. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

