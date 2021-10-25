3,551 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

