3,905 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,944. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.73 and a twelve month high of $333.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

