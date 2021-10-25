$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 25,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

