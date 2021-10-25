40,363,930 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,363,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 633,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

