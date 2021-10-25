4,394,292 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,394,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $243.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,881. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

