$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce $441.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.10 million and the highest is $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.35 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.