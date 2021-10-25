49,750 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Yum China comprises approximately 1.1% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.69. 19,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,082. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

