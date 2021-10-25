$502.84 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $502.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.25 million and the lowest is $487.05 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $33.86 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.