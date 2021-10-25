54,991 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

