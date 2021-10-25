590,161 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 590,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMIU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.