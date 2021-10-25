$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $60.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,245. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

