7,000 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO opened at $85.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

