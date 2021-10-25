700,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

