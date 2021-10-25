7,100 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $6,404,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.78 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.