85,579 Shares in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Graham by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Graham by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,763. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

