908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 7.5%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 2,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.09 million and a P/E ratio of -26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,081 shares of company stock worth $2,616,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

