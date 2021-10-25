9,140 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lindsay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $145.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

