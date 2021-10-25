96,012 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. American Campus Communities accounts for about 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

