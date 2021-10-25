99,913 Shares in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Bought by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Karooooo makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Karooooo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $728.30 million and a PE ratio of 33.07.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

