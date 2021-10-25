A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.16

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 1718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

