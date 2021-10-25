Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $352.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.65. 25,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,605. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

