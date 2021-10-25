ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

