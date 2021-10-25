Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0092

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00335033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

