AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report sales of $25.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $19.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $105.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $106.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATY shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

