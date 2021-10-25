Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.99. 10,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,237,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

