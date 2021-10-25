adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €277.25 ($326.18) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €289.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €292.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

