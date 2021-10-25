Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

