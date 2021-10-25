Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,580 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 40.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 43.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 70.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 15.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 186.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

