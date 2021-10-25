Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.