Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

