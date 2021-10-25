Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $193,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $219,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $283,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

